Fitbit today announced a new Fitbit Ace model, the Fitbit Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions. It's a version of the already Minion-focused Fitbit Ace 3 that brings even more Miniony action to the watch.

Starting from $99, the Minions edition adds an exclusive, engraved accessory band in the iconic "Minions Yellow." There are also two new bands for the Ace 3 in Despicable Blue and Mischief Black. Finally, the company will add a new animated clock face, available exclusively on Ace 3 devices, aimed at making kids form healthy habits and illustrating their progress towards daily customizable goals for step count or activity.

Alison Ross Powers, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships for Fitbit at Google said:

Parents and kids love our Ace activity and sleep trackers for their engaging and motivating features that inspire kids to stay active and build healthy habits. Introducing Illumination's Minions to the Ace family brings fun, new Minions-inspired features that weave in even more personality and surprises into the Fitbit experience for families and kids, keeping them moving and happy alongside their favorite on-screen characters.

Fitbit will also be rolling out new updates to the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 from the second of June. These updates will add SpO2 tracking, customizable high and low heart rate notifications, as well as a new on-device clock face switcher.

New goal celebrations and expanded support for Arabic, Hebrew, Hindi, and Thai in the notifications and on-device alerts round out the update.

The Fitbit Ace 3 was already one of the best kids smartwatches, as well as an alluring device with colors and a fun interface. This new model isn't entirely different internally, with most of the changes being the new yellow colorway, but it'll probably get kids who are more invested in the goofy cartoon characters more interested in fitness.