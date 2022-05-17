Ecobee's new thermostats can sense you through walls and measure air quality

What you need to know

Ecobee is launching two new smart thermostats, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced and Smart Thermostat Premium.

These models are made of higher quality materials including glass and zinc, and both have built-in radar for more accurate motion and occupancy detection.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium also comes with a built-in air quality monitor and a SmartSensor in the box.

Ecobee is launching its most feature-rich thermostats ever with a duo of new products. Simply called the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced and the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium, these two new models both include a suite of more premium materials over existing Ecobee Smart Thermostat models, as well as built-in radar for better motion and occupancy detection.

Already among the best smart thermostats available, Ecobee's latest are sure to enhance any home that welcomes them in. That new radar detection is similar to what is packed inside the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and can detect movement behind walls and objects. Previous generations included infrared sensors, which were both visible on the device itself and couldn't detect objects or movement quite as well. They also both feature a virtual assistant built right in — either Alexa or Siri — with a speaker and mic.

While both feature more premium materials like zinc and glass, only the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium provides an air quality monitor built-in. That new sensor can detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs), estimated carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, and relative humidity of the room. It also comes with a SmartSensor in the box so you can place it somewhere else in the house to help the thermostat better balance out heat and air conditioning levels for the whole home.

That SmartSensor also doubles as a secondary motion detector, allowing users to enhance their Ecobee Smart Security system which can consist of sensors for windows and doors, water monitors, and more. Furthermore, Ecobee told The Verge that it's going to upgrade these models to support Thread and, hopefully, Matter at some point in the future.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced is available right now for $190 USD/$240 CAD, while Smart Thermostat Premium is a bit more at $250 USD/$330 CAD. You can find it at Ecobee.com, Amazon, Lowes, The Home Depot, and Best Buy.