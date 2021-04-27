What you need to know
- Amazon launches four new Fire HD tablets aimed at adults and children.
- The Fire HD 10 Plus is Amazon's most powerful tablet with 4GB of RAM and an optional wireless charging dock.
- The Fire HD Kids Pro gives kids a "grown-up" tablet design with up to 12 hours of battery life.
Amazon is refreshing its tablet lineup with four new tablets with more modern designs for adults working from home and kids who are distance learning. The new lineup of Fire HD tablets offers respectable specs for an affordable price that should make them perfect for any household.
First up is the new Fire HD 10, offering slimmer bezels and a 10.1-inch FHD display that Amazon claims is 10% brighter than the previous generation. Another improvement is the 3GB of RAM which should offer more reliable performance over last year's models like the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020), including the new split-screen functionality for easy multitasking. Amazon is also offering a more souped-up version, the Fire HD 10 Plus, offering a similar design but with boosted specs like 4GB of RAM, wireless charging, and an optional charging dock from Anker. Amazon calls the Fire HD 10 Plus its "most powerful 10-inch tablet ever."
Both tablets feature 12-hour battery life, 5MP rear cameras and 2MP front-facing cameras for video calls, 3.5mm headphone jacks, dual microphones, and Dolby Atmos audio. The Fire HD 10 Plus is also being sold with a productivity bundle that includes a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and offers a 1-year Microsoft 365 subscription for 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage and access to Office applications.
The Fire HD 10 will start at $150 for the 32GB version and come in several different colors. The Fire HD Plus will come in a smooth, slate black color and retail for $180 for the 32GB tablet alone or $250 for the Productivity Bundle.
Amazon already offers some of the best tablets for kids, so it's no surprise that it is refreshing its offerings for 2021. Amazon is launching the Fire HD 10 Kids with a 10.1-inch FHD display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage, starting at just $200. Aimed at kids 3 to 7, the Fire HD Kids 10 gives parents peace of mind with safe, hand-picked websites for kids to browse, parental controls with the Amazon Parent Dashboard, and a tough bumper case.
The Fire HD Kids Pro is aimed at kids ages 6 to 12 and offers a filtered web browsing experience on its FHD display. Because this tablet is aimed at older kids, it offers what Amazon calls a "grown-up look and feel." Kids can get access to the app store and request apps to download from their parents.
It also includes a slim case to keep it protected and come in several colors like Sky Blue, Black, Doodle, and Intergalactic. The Fire HD Kids Pro will also come in a 7-inch size starting at just $100, or 8-inch and 10-inch sizes for $140 and $200, respectively. Both of Amazon's new Kids tablets offer up to 12 hours of battery life and come with a year of Amazon Kids+ for access to "premium entertainment and educational content."
All of Amazon's new tablets are available for preorder today and will ship on May 26.
