Months after rolling out its latest discovery features on iPhones and smart TVs, Netflix finally brings Fast Laughs and Play Something to the best Android phones.

Fast Laughs is a TikTok-style feature that shows clips from various comedies found on the platform, from Disenchantment to The Happy Place and more. Netflix sees it as a way to discover funny new shows, movies, and comedy specials that you may not have been aware of.

Fast Laughs lets you add series, films and stand-up specials to your list, or start viewing them immediately. You can also share the clips individually on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter - so your friends can get in on the fun too.

Play Something is also focused on discovery and acts as a shuffle button for users that are looking for something new to watch. Netflix will play random shows or movies based on your interests.

When you hit the 'Play Something' button, you'll be instantly met with a series or film we know you'll love based on what you've watched before.

The feature has already been available on smart devices, with a dedicated button placed on the profile selection screen. iOS users still don't have access to the feature just yet.

On Android, Fast Laughs will be accessible from the bottom navigation bar with a dedicated tab. The Play Something button will float along the bottom left corner with a shuffle icon or following the 16th row.