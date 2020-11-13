Netflix copies TikTok with its experimental 'Fast Laughs' feature

What you need to know
- Netflix has introduced an experimental new preview feature called Fast Laughs.
- Fast Laughs provides a feed of short-form comedy clips drawn from its content catalog.
- Netflix is testing the feature with a small number of users in the U.S., the U.K., and a few other markets.
After integrating "Stories" to its Previews feature, Netflix is now looking to add a full-screen vertical video feed to the Preview section. As reported by TechCrunch, Netflix has started testing "Fast Laughs," a feed of short-form funny clips from Netflix originals and licensed programming.
Like TikTok, you will be able to swipe through Fast Laughs clips vertically on your phone. However, Netflix isn't trying to take on TikTok with its new experiment. Instead, it wants to help its subscribers discover new content to watch with the Fast Laughs feed. Once you find something that you find interesting, you will be able to add it to your Netflix watch list to view later.
While you can't like or leave a comment on the clips, you can react to them with a laughing emoji button and share them with your friends across various social media platforms. There is also a "More" button, which lets you check out other titles related to a clip.
Netflix told TechCrunch that it began the experiment with a small number of users earlier this year, but has now started rolling it out to a wider group in the U.S., the U.K., and a few other markets. As of now, however, Fast Laughs is limited to iOS devices. The feature was first spotted by Matt Navarra, a social media consultant based in the U.K.
How to watch Netflix original shows and movies for free from anywhere
The most underrated Android phone of the year is $300 off for Black Friday
Plenty of Android phones see big discounts during Black Friday, but out of all of them, the Motorola Edge stands out as something special. For $300 off right now, it's a deal you simply cannot miss.
Are you going to keep using Google Photos even without free storage?
Starting next June, Google Photos will no longer offer free unlimited backups. When this change happens, are you going to stop or keep using the service?
A Galaxy S21 with an S Pen isn't as crazy as you think it is
Samsung could have slapped a Galaxy Note badge on the S20 Ultra and nobody would have complained. The only real difference is S Pen support.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.