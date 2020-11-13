Netflix copies TikTok with its experimental 'Fast Laughs' feature

After integrating "Stories" to its Previews feature, Netflix is now looking to add a full-screen vertical video feed to the Preview section. As reported by TechCrunch, Netflix has started testing "Fast Laughs," a feed of short-form funny clips from Netflix originals and licensed programming.

Like TikTok, you will be able to swipe through Fast Laughs clips vertically on your phone. However, Netflix isn't trying to take on TikTok with its new experiment. Instead, it wants to help its subscribers discover new content to watch with the Fast Laughs feed. Once you find something that you find interesting, you will be able to add it to your Netflix watch list to view later.

Here’s the full intro explaining this new Netflix feature... pic.twitter.com/T7OriLUHd8 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 12, 2020

While you can't like or leave a comment on the clips, you can react to them with a laughing emoji button and share them with your friends across various social media platforms. There is also a "More" button, which lets you check out other titles related to a clip.

Netflix told TechCrunch that it began the experiment with a small number of users earlier this year, but has now started rolling it out to a wider group in the U.S., the U.K., and a few other markets. As of now, however, Fast Laughs is limited to iOS devices. The feature was first spotted by Matt Navarra, a social media consultant based in the U.K.

