Most versatile Nest Wifi Great value Google Wifi An upgrade to Google Wifi in most ways, Google Nest Wifi comes as either a router or a point. The router connects to the modem and has a bit larger coverage area while the points simply strengthen the mesh. The points also have a smart speaker built in for Google Assistant. $349 at Google Pros Small size

Smart speaker in points

Works with Google Wifi

Fast AC2200 speeds

Hardware microphone switch

Consistent software updates Cons No speaker in router

No Ethernet on points Google Wifi has long been one of the best options for a simple and reliable mesh Wi-Fi setup. While lagging behind Nest Wifi in raw performance, the price advantage means you can more cheaply blanket a home with a lot of interference while keeping speeds high enough for most people. $259 at Amazon Pros Small size

Relatively inexpensive

All units have Ethernet

Consistent software updates

Works with Nest Wifi Cons AC1200 speed is less future-proof

No built-in smart speaker

The Google Nest Wifi is a natural progression for the Google Wifi line of home mesh networking equipment. With faster supported Wi-Fi connectivity and a faster CPU, the Nest Wifi should be capable of delivering great speeds with a solid connection between the mesh points. Google Wifi is still a great solution for people that don't need that much speed on their network. Are you a person who doesn't need to do many large downloads or use too much cloud computing, such as working on a remote PC, that needs a flawless high speed connection? Google Wifi is the option for you.

Speed is king

The Google Nest Wifi as well as Google Wifi utilize Wi-Fi 5, or 802.11AC, to deliver a fast wireless connection. Google Wifi falls behind when it comes to pure speed thanks to a lower top speed than Nest Wifi. In most cases, both systems should be plenty fast for typical internet usage but with people using more data all the time, planning ahead can be very beneficial. Keep in mind, the routers also have to use their Wi-Fi bandwidth to talk to each other.

If you are a heavy network user with network storage or you access files from one computer on another, such as a media server, you'll find the extra bandwidth of the Nest Wifi provides a smoother overall experience.

Nest Wifi Google Wifi Wi-Fi speed AC2200 AC1200 Ethernet 2 (router)

0 (point) 2 each Coverage 2200 sq ft (router)

1600 sq ft (point) 1500 sq ft CPU quad-core 1.4Ghz quad-core 710Mhz RAM 1GB (router)

768MB (point) 512MB Smart speaker no (router)

yes (point) no Colors snow (router)

snow, mist, sand (point) white

As far as aesthetics go, Google Wifi only comes in white. The Google Nest Wifi router is also only available in white, however, Google calls it snow.

The Nest Wifi points are available in snow, mist, and sand colors to better match with the decor of your home. This is important because the points will likely be featured more prominently than most other mesh Wi-Fi points thanks to a built-in speaker and microphone.

Coverage

Each Google Wifi is identical and covers approximately 1,500 square feet. The Google Nest Wifi improved on this figure with the router covering approximately 2,200 square feet and the point covering 1,600 square feet. You likely won't get any of these numbers in real world usage due to interference that would affect any router, but the takeaway is that the Google Nest Wifi system is capable of covering a larger area with fewer units than Google Wifi.

Compatibility

Google Nest Wifi and Google Wifi are compatible with each other. This means if you have an existing Nest Wifi or Google Wifi network in place, it can be expanded with either product. If you want to upgrade your Google Wifi network to Nest Wifi you don't need to send your Google Wifi routers to recycling. You can use them to expand your Wi-Fi network to areas with poor coverage such as a basement or garage.

If your want to add the functionality of the Nest Wifi points to your Google Wifi network, you can, although you'll only get the speed of Google Wifi. Of course, you should place the fastest available router at the center of your network to ensure the best possible speed.

Smart home

The Nest Wifi points come with a speaker and microphones built-in so you can access Google Assistant. While the speaker isn't Hi-Fi quality, it should be similar to the surprisingly decent Google Home Mini.

It's a nice addition that each Wi-Fi point also handles the job of a smart speaker. This feature can help you reduce the number of electronics you have set up in each room and wire clutter.

These smart speaker features aren't available in the Nest Wifi routers but adding in a smart speaker with Google Assistant can fill in the gap. You'll need to set it all up in the Google Home app (also available on iOS) to get all of your points connected and working.

Which should you get?

Thanks to the additional speed and coverage of the Nest Wifi system, it's the more sensible base to your home mesh network. While Google Wifi still has a place to help expand your mesh or provide Ethernet connection at a mesh point, its technical inferiority makes it much less compelling. The smart speaker in the Wifi points also increase the value of the Nest system. All things considered, the Google Nest Wifi offers a more complete experience with the specs to keep it all running smoothly.

Most versatile Nest Wifi A more customizable mesh Google Nest Wifi is available with a router and mesh points to cover your entire home. A built-in smart speaker in the points makes it a complete package. $349 at Google

Great value Google Wifi Easy to understand and set up Google Wifi takes simplicity to the next level with identical routers providing adequate speeds as well as Ethernet connectivity on each router. $259 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.