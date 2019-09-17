What you need to know
- Google is reportedly making a "Nest Wifi" system as a successor to Google Wifi.
- The new hardware will double as Google Assistant speakers.
- It'll likely be announced at Google's upcoming October 15 event.
Google recently announced that it'll be holding an event on October 15 to show off its latest hardware, with the main focus expected to be the Pixel 4. Alongside that, however, a report from 9to5Google now says we can look forward to new "Nest Wifi" hardware.
Following up on the Google Wifi mesh router system that was released in 2016, Nest Wifi is said to change up the mesh connection ever-so-slightly with there being one primary router and two secondary ones — not unlike what we see with the popular Eero mesh routers.
Our sources say that Google is adopting an Eero-like package with the Nest Wifi. The multi-pack of the first Google Wifi included multiple full-fledged routers that connected to one another wirelessly, while the second-gen Nest Wifi will instead offer one primary router alongside other, smaller beacons.
You'll be able to buy a bundle that includes the main Nest Wifi router and its two secondary ones, and along with providing greater wireless coverage throughout your home, the smaller Nest Wifi routers will also act as Google Assistant speakers.
The Nest Wifi beacons that double as Assistant speakers are nearly identical in performance to the first- and second-generation Google Home Mini/Nest Mini.
In addition to the Google Assistant functionality, Nest Wifi is also reported to have a fresh design compared to Google Wifi, specifically one that's "much more home-friendly and in line with other recent Google hardware." The report goes on to say that Nest Wifi will be available in three colors and support backward compatibility with Google Wifi routers.
We're inching closer and closer to Google's October 15 event, so stay tuned over the next few weeks to see what the company has in store for us.
