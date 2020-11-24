This Nest Wifi 2-pack is the perfect way to get your home's Wi-Fi upgraded with the intelligence only Google can provide. On top of that, each Nest Wifi Mesh Point has a built-in Google Assistant speaker, so you can hear your favorite tunes across your brand-new, upgraded home wireless network.

There are lots of great Black Friday deals out there, but few of them will make you feel as smart as buying a Nest Wifi for 30% off. Nest Wifi isn't just your run-of-the-mill mesh networking system — it's an intelligence upgrade for your home, and it even comes with a built-in Google Assistant speaker on each of those mesh nodes. Now that's a great way to get all your rooms connected!

Nest Wifi is one of our favorite whole-home Wi-Fi solutions for many reasons, and now it's one of the most affordable ways to get fast, consistent Wi-Fi in every room in your home thanks to this great pre-Black Friday deal. The normal set is an incredible $80 off at Amazon, giving you one main Nest Wifi router and one mesh Point for those back bedrooms or basement.

The Nest Wifi two-pack is rated to cover up to 3,800 square feet, which should easily encompass most homes without issue. If you don't need that much coverage, a single Nest Wifi router is on sale for $140 at Amazon right now ($30 off) and is rated to cover 2,200 square feet, making it an excellent alternative to the two-pack for smaller homes or apartments.

Setting up Nest Wifi is as easy as clicking in the cables and opening the Google Home app. Google Home will automatically find your newly-connected Nest Wifi and will walk you through the setup right on your smartphone, making this the easiest way ever to upgrade your home's network.

Nest Wifi provides ultra-fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 coverage with the added bonus of WPA3 wireless security to keep those snooping neighbors off your Wi-Fi network. It's also got Google smarts built-in, which helps to not only make your network more secure than some other systems, but it also means it's easy to control Wi-Fi access to devices throughout your home, all by just asking Google to turn off Wi-Fi to any device on your network. That's great for when it's dinner time and everyone is holed up in their rooms!