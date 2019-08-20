Google had revealed its plans of rebranding all its smart home products as Google Nest in May this year. Roughly a month after the announcement, Nest.com was migrated to the Google Store. The company has now started sending out email invitations to Nest users to migrate to a Google account.

Migrating to a Google account will enable you to avail benefits such as 2-step verification, suspicious activity detection, and the ability to use one account to sign into both the Nest and Google Home apps. You will also be able to align homes as well as home members across the two apps and have your Google Nest devices and services work together.

In case you haven't received an email invitation yet, you can still migrate by tapping on the "Sign in with Google" option in the latest version of the Nest app for Android and iOS. If you have an existing Google account, simply select that when migrating your account. First-time Nest users can also sign in to Google Home by using their existing Google account.