The NBA season is in full swing. And if you're looking to watch way more basketball than what you'll get on broadcast or network TV alone, it's time to look at NBA League Pass. And it just so happens that it's available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, with a free trial running through Dec. 20.

After that, it'll run $28.99 a month, or $169 for the full season. (That's in addition to your Amazon Prime subscription, which is how Prime Video Channels works.) Some fine print: You'll be getting live games for out-of-market teams. Games that are televised nationally won't be available in this package, an blackouts are based on your location. But games that aren't available live should be available for replay 72 hours or so after they're played.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is a mouthful, but really it's just add-on premium channels that live alongside Amazon Prime Video itself. It's all integrated into the same user interface, and is really well done.

Get a free NBA League Pass Trial

More: 10 Amazon Prime Video Channels you need to know