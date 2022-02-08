What you need to know
- Fighting game My Hero One's Justice 2 and Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will be launching for Stadia on Feb. 15.
- Rainbow Six Extraction receives a free demo on Stadia.
- Stadia players can access The Jackbox Party Pack 7 for free next weekend.
Google announced today a new game coming to Stadia next week, a free weekend for Jackbox fans, and covered several smaller updates for other titles available on the streaming gaming platform.
The company revealed in its community blog post that fighting game My Hero One's Justice 2 will be coming to Stadia on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The 3D arena brawler is based on the anime My Hero Academia, and was released on PC and consoles in 2020. While the sequel will be releasing on Stadia next week alongside Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, the first game is currently not available on the platform.
Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Extraction released last month and Stadia players can sample it with a free trial. The limited-time trial is only for two hours and players can transfer their save data over to the full game after purchasing.
Stadia players can also play The Jackbox Party Pack 7 completely free next weekend only as part of the Free Play Day promotion starting Feb. 17 to Feb. 20. Although, Stadia Pro members can pick it up on sale right now alongside The Jackbox Party Pack 6 and The Jackbox Party Pack 8 until Feb. 16. Madden NFL 22 is also on sale until Feb. 15 in time for the upcoming Super Bowl.
Destiny 2 developer Bungie revealed an overview of everything coming to The Witch Queen expansion on Feb. 22. The DLC for Destiny 2, one of the best Stadia games, is available for preorder. The Elder Scrolls Online's next expansion High Isle coming to Stadia and other platforms on June 6 is also available for preorder, and comes with immediate access to the Palefrost Elk mount and Palefrost Elk Fawn pet if purchased before April 4.
