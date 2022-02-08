Google announced today a new game coming to Stadia next week, a free weekend for Jackbox fans, and covered several smaller updates for other titles available on the streaming gaming platform.

The company revealed in its community blog post that fighting game My Hero One's Justice 2 will be coming to Stadia on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The 3D arena brawler is based on the anime My Hero Academia, and was released on PC and consoles in 2020. While the sequel will be releasing on Stadia next week alongside Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, the first game is currently not available on the platform.

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Extraction released last month and Stadia players can sample it with a free trial. The limited-time trial is only for two hours and players can transfer their save data over to the full game after purchasing.

Stadia players can also play The Jackbox Party Pack 7 completely free next weekend only as part of the Free Play Day promotion starting Feb. 17 to Feb. 20. Although, Stadia Pro members can pick it up on sale right now alongside The Jackbox Party Pack 6 and The Jackbox Party Pack 8 until Feb. 16. Madden NFL 22 is also on sale until Feb. 15 in time for the upcoming Super Bowl.