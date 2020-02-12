Mobile World Congress 2020 will go on, at least for now. With so many cancelations, MWC 2020's fate has been in question over the past couple of days. However, the latest report out of La Vanguardia states that the GSMA has decided to continue with the show.

The news comes after a report from WIRED earlier today that said the GSMA was lobbying the Spanish government to declare a health emergency that would allow it to cancel the event. Otherwise, the GSMA wouldn't be allowed to collect insurance, and it would be on the hook for a substantial cancelation fee.

MWC is the largest mobile conference in the world, and as such, there is a lot of money at stake. According to a report from El Pais, MWC brings in €492 million or around $536 million and creates 14,000 temporary jobs in Barcelona. Attendance this year was expected to top over 100,000, with visitors coming in from over 200 countries.