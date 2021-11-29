Playing a racing game just isn't quite the same unless you're using an actual racing wheel. The Thrustmaster T150 racing wheel is a great way to get started because it's down to a low price of just $149.99 through B&H for Cyber Monday. That's a super inexpensive price considering the same wheel is going for $230 at Amazon and even more at other retailers. The price is $100 off the T150 Pro, which is usually just $20-30 more.

Thrustmaster T150 racing wheel | $70 off Want to get into some new racing games? Looking to have that in-car experience with Force Feedback and action buttons and a D-pad built right in? This is the wheel to start with because this price is hard to beat. $149.99 at B&H

The T150 is an older racing wheel for sure, but it's a fantastic way to get into the hobby of being a more serious racing gamer at this price. Plus, even though the T150 was initially designed for the PlayStation 3, it has been confirmed to be compatible with the PlayStation 4 and 5. You can even use it on a Windows PC if you download a driver from the Thrustmaster website. Check out some other PlayStation 5 deals in our Cyber Monday roundup.

There's just something very tactile about racing, and a racing wheel provides a whole lot to the experience you can't get from a regular controller. The T150 has Force Feedback haptic response and a wheel rotation that can go up to 1080 degrees. The TouchSense technology means you can feel every change while driving, including bumpy roads or a loss of tire grip on a bad track. You'll also find 13 action buttons along with a D-Pad so you can have all the standard controls as well.

The wheel comes with a large pedal set and two wheel-mounted paddle shifters for controlling different aspects of your car. There's also internal memory and firmware that can be upgraded.