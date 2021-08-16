What you need to know
- Motorola rolls out the Android 11 update for the Razr.
- The update arrives with the July 2021 security patch.
- Android 11 on the Razr brings familiar features like Chat Bubbles and improved privacy settings.
The few who may be holding on to the first-Gen Motorola Razr finally have a reason to rejoice, thanks to the arrival of the Android 11 update.
According to Verizon, the update began rolling out to users on Friday and brings many Android 11 goodies such as Chat Bubbles, privacy enhancements, and Google's power menu for smart home controls.
The update comes a few months after it was spotted rolling out to the newer Motorola Razr 5G, but nearly a year after its initial release. Motorola might be forgiven if Android 12 wasn't already well on the way in the next month or so. Additionally, the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, its closest competitor, received the update at the top of the year.
Unfortunately, Motorola isn't known for having the speediest update cadence, despite its mostly vanilla take on Android. Many of the best foldable phones have already received Android 11, although it's still nice to see some attention finally given to the original Razr reboot especially considering its original $1500 price. It's also one of the few Motorola phones "launched" in 2019 receiving the update.
If you've managed to hold onto your original Razr, then kudos to you. The update should be available now, and you have likely received a notification already. Otherwise, you can push it manually in the settings.
However, now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is already available for preorder, it may be time to consider switching to a newer flip phone complete with 5G, water resistance, and a much faster flagship processor. Or you can wait for another Razr, although a new Motorola foldable may not be on the docket for this year.
Nostalgia at its best
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
The flip gets even better
The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is perfect for anyone who misses the good old days when hanging up was as dramatic as slamming your phone shut. And with the larger outer display, it's perfect for controlling music, checking messages, or taking selfies with the dual-camera setup.
