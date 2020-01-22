Motorola's One Hyper, which was launched last month, is now on sale in the UK and Europe. Until now, the phone was on sale only in a few markets such as Brazil and the U.S.

As reported by GSMArena, the Motorola One Hyper starts at €300 in the Netherlands, Germany, France, and a few other European markets. In the UK, the mid-range smartphone is available for purchase from the Motorola UK website for £270. For now, however, consumers in the UK can get the phone in just a single color – Deep Sea Blue.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display featuring Full HD+ resolution and ultra-thin bezels. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. In the camera department, the One Hyper offers a dual-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. You also get a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and a large 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The U.S. variant of the phone, however, supports 45W fast charging.