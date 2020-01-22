Motorola One HyperSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Motorola's mid-range One Hyper smartphone is now on sale in several markets across Europe and the UK.
  • The phone starts at €300 in Europe, while in the UK it has been priced at £270.
  • It is Motorola's first phone with a 64MP rear camera and a pop-up selfie camera.

Motorola's One Hyper, which was launched last month, is now on sale in the UK and Europe. Until now, the phone was on sale only in a few markets such as Brazil and the U.S.

As reported by GSMArena, the Motorola One Hyper starts at €300 in the Netherlands, Germany, France, and a few other European markets. In the UK, the mid-range smartphone is available for purchase from the Motorola UK website for £270. For now, however, consumers in the UK can get the phone in just a single color – Deep Sea Blue.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display featuring Full HD+ resolution and ultra-thin bezels. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. In the camera department, the One Hyper offers a dual-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. You also get a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and a large 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The U.S. variant of the phone, however, supports 45W fast charging.

Motorola One Hyper

Motorola One Hyper is the company's latest camera-focused mid-range smartphone, featuring a dual-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and an impressive 32MP front camera for selfies. It supports up to 27W fast charging as well and has a large 6.5-inch FHD+ display with no notch or hole-punch cutout.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.