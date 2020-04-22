The Motorola Edge+ is an exciting gadget. It's the first flagship Android phone Motorola's released in years, and it aims to wow shoppers with a 90Hz curved display, impressive cameras, and the fastest 5G speeds currently available on a smartphone. However, it's not the only new phone Motorola has to show off.

Alongside the flagship Edge+, Motorola also unveiled the regular Motorola Edge. It's more impressive than your typical Moto G phone but not as high-end as the Edge+, making it a "budget flagship" similar to something like the OnePlus 8 or Galaxy S10 Lite.

This is the exact same display you'll find on the Motorola Edge+.

One of the biggest draws to the Edge+ is its display, and surprisingly, that remains unchanged on the Motorola Edge. That means you get a 6.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The curved edges also remain, giving the phone a distinct look and extra functionality thanks to some software tweaks Motorola's made (such as being able to tap on the edge to reveal a shortcut for your favorite apps).

The rest of the specs across the board are a step down from the Edge+, but not so much so that it makes the Edge unappealing. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W TurboPower wired charging. You also get Bluetooth 5.1, NFC for Google Pay, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless charging, unfortunately, didn't make the cut.