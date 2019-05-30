Most affordable Moto G7 Play Legendary battery Moto G7 Power The Moto G7 Play is for people that want a smartphone that can handle all of the basics without spending a heap of money. It's got competent specs, a solid display, expandable storage, a headphone jack, and a water-repellent coating. It's not the flashiest or most powerful handset out there, but for the price, it's one heck of a bargain. $200 at Amazon Pros Same processor as G7 Power

Matte plastic finish

Flash for selfie camera

Cheapest of the two phones Cons Less RAM

Smaller display

Weaker battery As you'd expect with it being part of the same series, the Moto G7 Power is nearly identical to the Moto G7 Play — the most significant difference being that it has a genuinely massive 5,000 mAh battery that promises to deliver up to three days of use on just one charge. You also get a larger display, smaller notch, and 1GB of extra RAM. Just be prepared to spend a little more. $250 at Amazon Pros Larger screen with smaller notch

Slightly more RAM

Massive 5,000 mAh battery

Expandable storage Cons Glossy plastic back

No flash for selfie camera

Both of these phones are great options for anyone on a budget, but for most folks, the Moto G7 Play is the way to go. It shares almost all of the same specs as the more expensive Moto G7 Power and even has the benefit of a sharper display and a dedicated flash for the selfie camera. However, if you have a little more cash to spend and want a battery that'll be impossible to kill, the Moto G7 Power is undoubtedly worth the $50 premium.

How much do you plan on using your phone?

For all intents and purposes, the Moto G7 Play and G7 Power are essentially the same phone. They have the same display resolution, processor, storage, security features, and water resistance. At first glance, they even look nearly identical. And you know what? That's a good thing.

Moto G7 Play Moto G7 Power Operating System Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 5.7-inch IPS LCD

1512 x 720

19:9 aspect ratio 6.2-inch IPS LCD

1512 x 720

19.9 aspect ratio Processor Snapdragon 632

1.8GHz octa-core

Adreno 506 GPU Snapdragon 632

1.8GHz octa-core

Adreno 506 GPU RAM 2GB 3GB Storage 32GB

Expandable up to 1TB 32GB

Expandable up to 1TB Rear Camera 13MP

f/2.0 12MP

f/2.0 Video 1080p @ 30 fps 1080p @ 30 fps Front Camera 8MP

Selfie light 8MP Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4Ghz + 5GHz

Bluetooth 4.2 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4Ghz + 5GHz

Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 3,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging USB-C

10W TurboPower wired charging USB-C

10W TurboPower wired charging Water Resistance Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating Security Rear fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Rear fingerprint sensor

Face unlock NFC ❌ ❌ Dimensions 148.7 x 71.5 x 8.2mm 148.7 x 71.5 x 8.2mm Weight 151g 198g

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 isn't the fastest chipset out there, but it's more than enough for apps like Twitter, Instagram, and surfing the web. The 32GB of base storage isn't much, but both phones allow you to expand up to a whopping 1TB with a microSD card. We also love the addition of the water-repellant coating, fingerprint sensors, and that Motorola went with USB-C instead of the aging Micro-USB standard that's usually found on phones in this price range.

If all you need is a phone that'll cost you as little as possible without compromising for something that'll break down the next day, you can buy the Moto G7 Play and rest assured you're getting your money's worth. It has everything you need in a smartphone, including a dedicated selfie flash that you won't find on the G7 Power, and you'll have some extra cash in your pocket to pick up some cases to keep it protected.

If your budget allows for some more wiggle room and you tend to use your phone more than the average bear, it's probably worth spending more for the Moto G7 Power. Its biggest benefit? Battery life.

The G7 Power comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, and according to Motorola, that's enough juice to get you up to three days of use on just one charge. Your mileage will undoubtedly vary, but if you need a phone that can keep up with your intensive usage, you'll appreciate the extra capacity.

Similarly, the G7 Power is better for power-users thanks to its 3GB of RAM over the G7 Play's 2GB. Neither of these phones are multitasking beasts, but having that extra 1GB will allow more apps to stay open in the background at once.

Most affordable Moto G7 Play One of the best budget phones you can buy If you need a quality Android phone at a budget, you'll be hard-pressed to do better than the Moto G7 Play. This has everything you need in a smartphone, including a capable processor, expandable storage, clean software, a fingerprint sensor, and water resistance. It's not the flashiest gadget out there, but it'll get you where you want to go. $200 at Amazon

Legendary battery Moto G7 Power For power-users that still need to stick to a budget The Moto G7 Power is the same as the Moto G7 Play, but for a little extra, you get a downright gigantic battery and additional RAM to improve your multitasking experience. Most people can probably stick with the Play and be happy, but if you're a power-user, the Power will suit you a bit better. $250 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.