The Moto G7 Play is for people that want a smartphone that can handle all of the basics without spending a heap of money. It's got competent specs, a solid display, expandable storage, a headphone jack, and a water-repellent coating. It's not the flashiest or most powerful handset out there, but for the price, it's one heck of a bargain.

Pros

  • Same processor as G7 Power
  • Matte plastic finish
  • Flash for selfie camera
  • Cheapest of the two phones

Cons

  • Less RAM
  • Smaller display
  • Weaker battery

As you'd expect with it being part of the same series, the Moto G7 Power is nearly identical to the Moto G7 Play — the most significant difference being that it has a genuinely massive 5,000 mAh battery that promises to deliver up to three days of use on just one charge. You also get a larger display, smaller notch, and 1GB of extra RAM. Just be prepared to spend a little more.

Pros

  • Larger screen with smaller notch
  • Slightly more RAM
  • Massive 5,000 mAh battery
  • Expandable storage

Cons

  • Glossy plastic back
  • No flash for selfie camera

Both of these phones are great options for anyone on a budget, but for most folks, the Moto G7 Play is the way to go. It shares almost all of the same specs as the more expensive Moto G7 Power and even has the benefit of a sharper display and a dedicated flash for the selfie camera. However, if you have a little more cash to spend and want a battery that'll be impossible to kill, the Moto G7 Power is undoubtedly worth the $50 premium.

How much do you plan on using your phone?

Moto G7 PlayPictured: Moto G7 Play.

For all intents and purposes, the Moto G7 Play and G7 Power are essentially the same phone. They have the same display resolution, processor, storage, security features, and water resistance. At first glance, they even look nearly identical. And you know what? That's a good thing.

Moto G7 Play Moto G7 Power
Operating System Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.7-inch IPS LCD
1512 x 720
19:9 aspect ratio		 6.2-inch IPS LCD
1512 x 720
19.9 aspect ratio
Processor Snapdragon 632
1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU		 Snapdragon 632
1.8GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU
RAM 2GB 3GB
Storage 32GB
Expandable up to 1TB		 32GB
Expandable up to 1TB
Rear Camera 13MP
f/2.0		 12MP
f/2.0
Video 1080p @ 30 fps 1080p @ 30 fps
Front Camera 8MP
Selfie light		 8MP
Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4Ghz + 5GHz
Bluetooth 4.2		 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4Ghz + 5GHz
Bluetooth 4.2
Battery 3,000 mAh 5,000 mAh
Charging USB-C
10W TurboPower wired charging		 USB-C
10W TurboPower wired charging
Water Resistance Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating
Security Rear fingerprint sensor
Face unlock		 Rear fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
NFC
Dimensions 148.7 x 71.5 x 8.2mm 148.7 x 71.5 x 8.2mm
Weight 151g 198g

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 isn't the fastest chipset out there, but it's more than enough for apps like Twitter, Instagram, and surfing the web. The 32GB of base storage isn't much, but both phones allow you to expand up to a whopping 1TB with a microSD card. We also love the addition of the water-repellant coating, fingerprint sensors, and that Motorola went with USB-C instead of the aging Micro-USB standard that's usually found on phones in this price range.

If all you need is a phone that'll cost you as little as possible without compromising for something that'll break down the next day, you can buy the Moto G7 Play and rest assured you're getting your money's worth. It has everything you need in a smartphone, including a dedicated selfie flash that you won't find on the G7 Power, and you'll have some extra cash in your pocket to pick up some cases to keep it protected.

Moto G7 PowerPictured: Moto G7 Power.

If your budget allows for some more wiggle room and you tend to use your phone more than the average bear, it's probably worth spending more for the Moto G7 Power. Its biggest benefit? Battery life.

The G7 Power comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, and according to Motorola, that's enough juice to get you up to three days of use on just one charge. Your mileage will undoubtedly vary, but if you need a phone that can keep up with your intensive usage, you'll appreciate the extra capacity.

Similarly, the G7 Power is better for power-users thanks to its 3GB of RAM over the G7 Play's 2GB. Neither of these phones are multitasking beasts, but having that extra 1GB will allow more apps to stay open in the background at once.

