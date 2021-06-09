Motorola has announced the 5G variant of the Moto G Stylus (2021) that launched at the top of the year. The newer Moto G Stylus 5G comes with much of the same hardware chops as its sibling but with the added benefit of a faster 5G connection.

Like the Moto G Stylus (2021), the newer model features a 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision display with a 16MP hole-punch selfie camera. There's also 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, but interested parties also have the option to purchase the device with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The quad-camera system on the rear features similar specs as its sibling, with a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors. The layout of the cameras has changed and is more akin to the Moto One 5G or 5G Ace. Other similarities with the earlier Moto G Stylus include the built-in stylus, the unfortunate lack of NFC, and the fortunate inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack for music lovers. There's also no IP rating, just water-repellant coating,

The Moto G Stylus 5G also gets a bump in battery life with a fairly impressive 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. Motorola claims it will keep things going for up to two days, which is fortunate since the device only supports 10W charging, a far cry from even some of the best cheap Android phones.

Running the show is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 to keep costs down. Aside from the chipset, battery capacity, and some design changes, the Moto G Stylus 5G is largely the same as its sibling, although now with a faster 5G connection.

The Moto G Stylus 5G retails for $400 and will be available on most major carriers sans Verizon on June 14.