After revealing that Mortal Kombat 11 had sold over 8 million copies, NetherRealm Studios Creative Director Ed Boon teased that more content was on the way. Today, we've got a blowout of information, with the news that Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate brings Rain, Rambo and Mileena to the playable roster.

Mortal Kombat 11 is a next-gen version of the game that includes every bit of DLC released so far with improved resolution, visual effects and load times for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5. You can check out the announcement trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 below.