Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate CharactersSource: WB Games (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate has been announced, bringing every bit of content to next-gen consoles.
  • This includes three new characters: Rain, Rambo and Mileena, who can also be purchased separately.
  • If you've already purchased Mortal Kombat 11, you can get a free upgrade to the next-generation version.
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is scheduled to release on November 17, 2020.

After revealing that Mortal Kombat 11 had sold over 8 million copies, NetherRealm Studios Creative Director Ed Boon teased that more content was on the way. Today, we've got a blowout of information, with the news that Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate brings Rain, Rambo and Mileena to the playable roster.

Mortal Kombat 11 is a next-gen version of the game that includes every bit of DLC released so far with improved resolution, visual effects and load times for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5. You can check out the announcement trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 below.

4K TVs, Amazon Echos, Beats headphones & more are already at Prime Day pricing

In addition to these new characters that can also be purchased separately, players will be able to enjoy cross-gen cross-play, or Krossplay, as it is called here, in certain modes. This cross-play functionality was first spotted in testing almost a year ago when we reported on it. Mortal Kombat 11 is set to release on November 17, 2020.

Finish them

Mortal Kombat 11

The most advanced Kombat yet

Mortal Kombat 11 delivers brutal fighting and customization that players have grown to love from the franchise, with a wide roster of classic kharacters and possibly more on the way.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.