New Wear OS 3 screenshots give us another look at what's to come

What you need to know

The Wear OS app entry on the Play Store reveals new screenshots of Wear OS 3.

The screenshots show off the new Google Assistant UI, Fitbit integration, and more.

Wear OS 3 is expected to be available later this year and may arrive alongside the rumored Pixel Watch.

Google has been pretty quiet about Wear OS 3 lately, but there's hope that the update is on the horizon thanks to new screenshots uploaded to the Wear OS app's Play Store entry.

9to5Google noticed the new images, showing several updates to various features that we expect on Wear OS 3. The new Google Assistant UI is probably the most notable, although it's something we've seen before, and we expect it to arrive sometime soon on the Galaxy Watch 4.

The screenshots also reveal another look at Fitbit integration for Wear OS. This could be from the Fitbit app or tile showing the user's current step count and progress, with a similar look to Google Fit's implementation.

There's also another look at the Agenda tile that we've seen before for displaying upcoming events, as well as what appears to be a notification from Google Messages that shows the contact's thumbnail alongside the message.

Image 1 of 8 Wear OS new Google Assistant UI screenshot (Image credit: Google) Image 2 of 8 Wear OS new Google Assistant UI screenshot (Image credit: Google) Image 3 of 8 Wear OS Fitbit screenshot (Image credit: Google) Image 4 of 8 Wear OS Agenda screenshot (Image credit: Google) Image 5 of 8 Wear OS Google Messages notification screenshot (Image credit: Google) Image 6 of 8 Wear OS Google Messages screenshot (Image credit: Google) Image 7 of 8 Wear OS YouTube Music screenshot (Image credit: Google) Image 8 of 8 Wear OS GPay screenshot (Image credit: Google)

It's a bit of a surprise to see these screenshots appearing on the Play Store. So far, much of our insights into the upcoming Wear OS 3 updates have been from the emulator. This could very well indicate that we may not have to wait much longer for the update to arrive on the best Wear OS watches outside the Galaxy Watch 4. So far, Google's timeline for the update has been pretty vague, suggesting we'll see it arrive on the current batch of devices in "mid to second half of 2022."

While Google hasn't talked much about Wear OS 3 lately, we expect there will be more information about the update at the upcoming Google I/O developer conference. We also expect it may arrive even sooner on the rumored Pixel Watch, which could launch before the summer.