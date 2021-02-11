Much of the world is still dealing with the impact of the pandemic, and life has yet to get back to normal for the majority of people. Even so, public transportation is still a staple in many places and plenty of people still rely on it whether it's for work or other reasons. That's why Moovit's latest update is so important, as it brings a number of helpful features that focus on accessibility and keeping you safe.

The first is the ability to know just how crowded a bus is in real-time. Intel-owned Moovit, which serves over 950 million people worldwide, partnered with more than 65 transit agencies across the US, Canada, Australia, Italy, and Singapore to give users peace of mind during a time when it's important to keep one's distance. Yovav Meydad, Moovit's Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, highlights this growing anxiety for transit-goers when making their daily commutes.

Knowing in advance if there will be a seat on the bus gives riders the knowledge they need to make decisions that they are comfortable with when riding mass transit. This feature is also useful for parents with strollers who may need a place to sit, during or after the pandemic.

According to data collected in Moovit's 2020 Global Public Transit Report, having access to this information was important to as many as 33% of public transit riders across 104 cities in 28 countries. Now, when mapping your trip with supported transit agencies like the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority or the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, the app will display "Available Seats", "Standing Room Only", or "Crowded", and Moovit encourages more agencies to work with them to expand support.