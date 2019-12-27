Earlier this month, Google made its powerful Recorder app compatible with older Pixel smartphones. Unfortunately, though, the app still remains incompatible with the original Pixel and Pixel XL. It is also not compatible with smartphones from other Android OEMs. Fortunately, the folks over at XDA Developers have come up with a modified version of the app, which is not only compatible with the first-generation Pixels but phones from other manufacturers as well.

Since the app wasn't designed for older versions of Android, it will only work on devices running Android Pie or Android 10. The modified version of the latest Google Recorder is said to be fully working on the latest phones from Huawei, Honor, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung, and Sony. If you own an ASUS, OPPO, or OnePlus phone running Android 9 Pie or Android 10, you can install the app on your device but you will not be able to view transcriptions after the audio recording has been saved.

Sadly, the app doesn't work on Xiaomi phones running MIUI10 or MIUI 11. However, you will be able to install and use the app on any phone if it is running a custom ROM based on AOSP Android 9 Pie or Android 10. You can download the latest modified Recorder v1.1.284 from here. Alternatively, you can download the official, unmodified v1.0.271 from here. Even though it is an older version, it still includes all the key features like real-time transcriptions as well as audio search.