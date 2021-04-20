More than six months after Google announced its H-MR2 update for Wear OS, it's finally arriving on the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. Oddly enough, the update was announced on the Official Mobvoi Ticwatch group on Facebook, with a changelog attached to it.

The update brings with it several new features, improvements, and bug fixes, all of which you can find on Reddit if you're not already part of the Facebook group. One of the biggest enhancements is the improved performance, but the update also brings enhanced support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, which means the TicWatch Pro 3 should see a huge jump in performance and hopefully battery life. Given the improvements that the new chip has already brought to the device, the new update is essentially making the best Wear OS watch even better.

Other improvements include optimizations to the app launcher, new tiles and modes, and the option to disable Google Assistant from the power button, the March security patch, and much more.

We've outlined how to check for updates on your Wear OS watch. It's important to connect your watch to WiFi or to your smartphone via Bluetooth and make sure your smartwatch is plugged in and charging to prevent it from dying while updating. Mobvoi states that the update is rolling out in waves, so today it should reach about 30% of TicWatch Pro 3 owners and by Saturday every owner should get the update.