  • Between now and April 14, all Mint Mobile customers are getting unlimited high-speed data.
  • Customers that buy high-speed data add-ons will be fully reimbursed.
  • Mint Mobile is doing this in response to the ongoing effects of the Coronavirus.

No matter where you live in the U.S., chances are you're feeling the sting of the Coronavirus. Between some states shutting down restaurants and the President urging people to not gather in crowds of 10 or more people, the effects of the virus are widespread and causing financial hardships for a lot of individuals.

Thankfully, this time of uncertainty has resulted in some companies stepping forward and offering a helping hand. Most recently, Mint Mobile quietly announced that it's temporarily giving all of its customers unlimited high-speed data.

For those that may not be familiar, Mint Mobile does not sell a wireless plan with unlimited LTE data. Customers can get 3GB, 8GB, or 12GB of high-speed LTE data per month, but between now and April 14, Mint Mobile has enabled unlimited LTE speeds for everyone.

Mint Mobile subscribers also have the option of buying additional high-speed data if they need more during the month, and for anyone that does this between now and April 14, they'll be 100% reimbursed.

With a lot of people out of work right now and kids home from school, this is bound to be a huge relief for anyone subscribed to Mint Mobile. It's a small gesture considering everything else that's going on, but making it so customers don't have to stress over how much high-speed data they have left — especially with the push for self-isolation — is awesome.

