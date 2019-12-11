Recently, the Minecraft Bedrock version hit PlayStation 4 (PS4). While many users are enjoying the experience which requires you to sign into Xbox Live, there have been some issues.
You can take a look at the problems we've seen below.
Trouble signing in
Minecraft Bedrock- PS4 only: We believe we have identified the problem with players trying to sign into a Microsoft account & getting an error that the account is already in use. We are working on a fix on the backend. Thank you for your patience. - HZ— Mojang Status (@MojangStatus) December 10, 2019
Many PS4 owners are saying that they're having issues signing into the Bedrock version of the game. The team has been working on them and it appears to be a problem with the servers. While these issues appear to have been resolved for the time being, there are still some users who say they can't sign in.
Minecraft Earth errors
Minecraft Bedrock - PS4 only: If you have not yet linked your Microsoft account to your PSN, you may do so now without impact to your Minecraft Earth account. However, content on PSN will not roam to other Bedrock devices and vice versa for the time being. - HZ— Mojang Status (@MojangStatus) December 11, 2019
There was some incompatibility problem between signing into the Bedrock version and accessing your Minecraft Earth progress. This appears to have been resolved, but again, some users claim that there's still an issue.
We'll keep you posted as soon as we encounter more issues. Have you witnessed any bugs or problems that the Minecraft team hasn't acknowledged? Let us know.
Biggest game ever
Minecraft
Minecraft gets full-blown crossplay finally
Minecraft is getting PlayStation 4 cross-play support soon (most likely), bringing full compatibility between virtually every platform in existence.
