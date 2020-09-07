What you need to know
- As part of Sony's PSVR spotlight event, Mojang Studios had an announcement regarding Minecraft today.
- After years of requests from the community, Minecraft is officially coming to the PSVR in full virtual reality.
- It'll be the full, complete game, just played with a PSVR headset and a PS4 controller.
- The update will be completely free, and will come to the Bedrock Edition now present on PS4.
One of the most requested features for Minecraft has been support for Sony's PSVR virtual reality headset, which is a decently popular peripheral for the Playstation 4 that has built up a pretty decent collection of games in the last few years. As part of Sony's PSVR spotlight event, we finally have confirmation directly from Mojang Studios: PSVR support is coming, and work began the moment Sony approved Minecraft's cross-platform Bedrock Edition for the PS4.
PSVR support for Minecraft is very straightforward, and will look a lot like other VR implementations of Minecraft in the past. It'll be the full game exactly as you know and love it, but with a VR headset strapped to your face instead. Crafting, fighting, and general survival will still happen using a controller, but you can do it with a level of immersion just not possible on the Playstation platform before this. All you need is a PSVR kit and a fully up-to-date Minecraft.
Minecraft doesn't quite have the PSVR support yet, but apparently it's coming very soon. According to Mojang Studios, the update enabling PSVR support should hit PS4 consoles this month, so players won't have to wait very long at all. Even better, this is a completely free patch update that won't cost anyone anything. As long as you have the PSVR setup, all you have to do is install the update and reap the benefits!
This still doesn't confirm anything about PSVR support for the PS5, so we'll have to wait a little longer for that.
Have you been asking for PSVR support for Minecraft? Are you planning on jumping in when the update lands? Let us know in the comments below!
A gaming masterpiece
Minecraft
Available everywhere you play.
Minecraft is an inarguable and complete success. It has sold copies in the hundreds of millions, has a huge following of dedicated players, and lets you unlock your every creative desire. It's also available on every platform imaginable, including Xbox One, Windows 10, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Play with anyone, and play anywhere.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
There may not be a OnePlus 8T 'Pro' model this year
If a new leak is to be believed, OnePlus may not launch a "Pro" variant of the 8T. The OnePlus 8T could be its only Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered phone this year.
POCO X3 is here with a Snapdragon 732G chipset, 120Hz display
POCO's latest smartphone is the first to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G chipset. It also features a 120Hz screen, quad rear cameras with a 64MP main sensor, and a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Folding phones are the future — they're just missing one crucial thing
Folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip are the future of mobile technology. The tech is improving and getting better at a seriously impressive pace, but there's one big thing that still has to be addressed.
Play with friends (or strangers) with these great multiplayer games on PS4
We all want games we can play with our friends whether it be online or in person. Here's our top line-up for the best multiplayer games for your PlayStation 4!