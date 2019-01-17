Microsoft News for Android and iOS updated with new layout options

The Microsoft News app for Android and iOS has picked up a small, but highly requested, update. In the latest version on each platform, you'll now be able to switch between different layout options as you see fit.

There are now three layouts available: standard, compact, or text-only. While you'll already be familiar with the standard layout if you've used Microsoft News, compact and text-only will be new. The compact view allows you to see more content without scrolling by shrinking article titles and eliminating most of the buffer between article listings. Text-only, as the name suggests, gets rid of images entirely, allowing even more content to fit on the screen at once.

It's not the most ground-breaking update, to be sure, but more customization is never a bad thing. If you want to give the new layout options a shot, you can grab the latest updates for Microsoft News on Android and iOS now.

