Microsoft shares a deeper look into its Surface Duo in a recent video by Microsoft Mechanics. Vineet Thuvara, Senior Director of Program Management for the Surface team, runs through the Surface Duo's hardware and software alongside host Jeremy Chapman.

Thuvara explains how people from around the world worked together to deliver the device's software and hardware. The dual-screen form factor is quite unique, and Thuvara explains how Microsoft utilized that form factor with the Android operating system.

The video has timestamps from Microsoft, so you can easily jump to a specific segment:

00:00 - Introduction

00:23 - Check out all the 'firsts' Microsoft Duo represents

01:46 - Dual screen

02:44 - Device postures: book mode, pen and inking, and tent mode

04:53 - Engineering challenges: thickness, dual topology, and posture aware

07:57 - Specs of Duo

08:46 - Battery life

09:07 - Hinge design

10:07 - Manageability and Security

11:20 - Learn more links

Making the Surface Duo required Microsoft to re-engineer its manufacturing process, optimize its apps, and design an experience that would work across the device's form factor. Around the 5 minute mark, the video goes through some of the engineering challenges required to make the Surface Duo, including making its asymmetric batteries work together.

The unique form factor also challenges case makers; even the best Surface Duo cases require more engineering than standard device cases. Several of them have to flip, fold, and rotate to match the unique form factor of the Surface Duo.