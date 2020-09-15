What you need to know
- A new video from Microsoft Mechanics runs through the design process of the Surface Duo.
- The video goes over the creation of the device's software and hardware.
- Microsoft had to overcome several challenges caused by the Surface Duo's unique form factor.
Microsoft shares a deeper look into its Surface Duo in a recent video by Microsoft Mechanics. Vineet Thuvara, Senior Director of Program Management for the Surface team, runs through the Surface Duo's hardware and software alongside host Jeremy Chapman.
Thuvara explains how people from around the world worked together to deliver the device's software and hardware. The dual-screen form factor is quite unique, and Thuvara explains how Microsoft utilized that form factor with the Android operating system.
The video has timestamps from Microsoft, so you can easily jump to a specific segment:
- 00:00 - Introduction
- 00:23 - Check out all the 'firsts' Microsoft Duo represents
- 01:46 - Dual screen
- 02:44 - Device postures: book mode, pen and inking, and tent mode
- 04:53 - Engineering challenges: thickness, dual topology, and posture aware
- 07:57 - Specs of Duo
- 08:46 - Battery life
- 09:07 - Hinge design
- 10:07 - Manageability and Security
- 11:20 - Learn more links
Making the Surface Duo required Microsoft to re-engineer its manufacturing process, optimize its apps, and design an experience that would work across the device's form factor. Around the 5 minute mark, the video goes through some of the engineering challenges required to make the Surface Duo, including making its asymmetric batteries work together.
The unique form factor also challenges case makers; even the best Surface Duo cases require more engineering than standard device cases. Several of them have to flip, fold, and rotate to match the unique form factor of the Surface Duo.
Order today
Microsoft Surface Duo
Two screens are better than one
Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How one little-known project is helping your Chromebook last longer
Chromebooks are the only laptops left that come with an explicit expiration date, but that might not be true much longer if Google's Lacros project has its way. Here's why breaking Chrome out of Chrome OS is great news for older Chromebook users.
Get moving and track your progress with these incredible fitness trackers!
There are a lot of fitness trackers out there, from regular ol' fitness trackers to full-fledged smartwatches. If you're trying to figure out which one to buy, we're here to help.
U.S. Customs claims OnePlus Buds violate AirPods' configuration trademark
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has proudly announced that it has seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong. However, images published by the CBP clearly show that the earbuds are actually legitimate OnePlus Buds.
Your wrist and arm will thank you if you grab an ergonomic mouse
With more folks working from home, it's important that you have the right tools to get the job done. Some mice are great with a bunch of extra features, but if you are using a mouse for hours, you'll want to make sure the mouse is comfortable and can reduce the strain on your wrist and forearm.