Drew Lock isn't a lock for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Denver quarterback is suffering from rib soreness. The first indicator with how serious the injury is will show in Lock's participation on Wednesday's practice. During the Broncos' loss to division rival Raiders, it was clear Lock was in pain and not playing at full health. After that loss Denver is gasping for playoff breath and this game against the Dolphins will likely shut the door with another loss. If Lock is out, it'll either be Brett Rypien or Jeff Driskel making the start at QB. The Broncos will likely be without Shelby Harris who has tested positive for COVID after reporting symptoms to the team.

On the other side of the field, the Dolphins put up a tough defense. Last week the team held the Chargers to under 300 total yards which is especially notable as Chargers QB Justin Hubert has been on fire with his passing yards. The Dolphins have come up with some big wins in recent weeks and will need to continue racking up the wins to keep up with the red-hot Buffalo Bills. Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos: Where and when? The Miami Dolphins next victim might be the Denver Broncos when they meet on November 22, at 4:05 PM ET. You can catch all the action on CBS as well as the streaming options below. Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos online from outside your country If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Miami and Denver game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere. That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos online in the US This week 11 matchup is set to be shown on CBS. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a CBS All Access app to catch all the hard-hitting action. Of course, CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at Sports Authority Field for free! FuboTV is the most comprehensive option There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now. $54.99 per month at Fubo