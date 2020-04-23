With Amazon Prime Day not set to occur until late June and Black Friday a long ways off, Memorial Day is the next big sales event we'll see for the next few months. That means you'll want to be fully prepared and ready to shop when that day comes, and our guide below is designed to help you do just that.

Memorial Day may not be here until May 25, but retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe's, and Home Depot are already getting shoppers ready and unveiling deals to watch for once the big day arrives. From home appliances and patio furniture to electronics, mattresses, and more, you might just get lost in all the discounts being offered on Memorial Day. Luckily, we'll be compiling each of the best offers in our list below so you can keep track of all the price drops on products worth buying, so be sure to check back as more deals are added.

Best Memorial Day 2020 Deals

Here are all of the best products you'll want to keep an eye on once Memorial Day deals roll around. Time to start getting prepared!

The best Memorial Day deals are largely subjective. We can tell you what a great price on an Xbox or a computer is, but what we can't as easily narrow down is what you actually need to purchase. Maybe you're in need of a new mattress, power tools, electronics, a new TV, home appliances, or something else. Luckily, Memorial Day is full of discounts and opportunities to save on products to make your life easier and enhance home living.

When is Memorial Day 2020?

Memorial Day is set for Monday, May 25 this year as a day for Americans to solemnly remember and celebrate those who died while serving in the Armed Forces. Though veterans will be able to snag some exclusive discounts on this day, many sales will be available for everyone across the country before the day of remembrance begins.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

Memorial Day sales won't be waiting until Memorial Day to begin, despite how strange that sounds. We should start seeing Memorial Day sales popping up sometime during the middle of May, such as around Monday the 18th which is just one week before the federal holiday is scheduled. Once Friday, May 22 is here, most Memorial Day sales will be live for the long, 3-day weekend.

What are the best Memorial Day sales?

