What sort of technology do you need right now? New earbuds? A smartphone? Maybe a whole new living room entertainment center? If you've been contimplating some big purchases recently, Memorial Day weekend is the time to shop. Best Buy is busting out all the deals for this Memorial Day weekend sale going on now through Monday, May 31. You're going to find a ton of savings on dozens of electronics. Look through the featured deals at the top that includes things like $300 off OLED TVs or $100 off Surface Laptop Go computers. Then check out the rest of the sales in just about every category Best Buy has to offer from video games to camera gear.

All weekend long Best Buy Memorial Day weekend sales event on electronics Save up to $300 on 4K OLED TVs. Grab the Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds for $30 off. Save $50 on the GoPro Hero9 Black action camera. So many ways to save, and all of the deals end Monday if they don't sell out first. Various Prices See at Best Buy

One of the featured deals includes the Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds on sale for $149.99. That's a very solid $30 discount on a pair of earbuds that have not gone on sale much recently outside of refurb deals. They are very good earbuds, too, and are built for gym-goers, runners, and more active people. The earbuds are IP57 rated for dust and water resistance. They have a 7.5-hour battery life that gets extended to 28 hours total with the charging case. And they are covered by a two-year warranty from Jabra.

OLED 4K Smart TVs are top of the line and being able to save hundreds on them is a huge plus. However, if that's outside your budget Best Buy has plenty of other TV deals as well. You can get a new TV for as low as $69.99 during this event, and that's actually a $10 discount off its normal price so you're still saving money!

There's also money to save if you're shopping for a new smartphone. The deals cover the Apple iPhone as well as Samsung's fast selection of smartphones, among other brands. For example, if you sign up with Verizon you can buy one smartphone and then save up to $1,000 on a second. This deal applies to the iPhone 12 lineup as well as the Galaxy S21 lineup.