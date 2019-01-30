Meizu made waves when it showed off the Zero earlier this month, with the phone lacking a speaker grille, charging port, physical buttons, or even a SIM card slot. All you get is a slab of glass up front with a unibody ceramic chassis. If you're interested, the phone is now up for crowdsourcing on Indiegogo for $1,300.

The phone uses Meizu's Super mCharge Wireless technology to charge at 18W, and it leverages pressure-sensing technology for the virtual power and volume buttons on the side. You'll be able to transfer files to and from the device via wireless USB, and the device relies on soundcasting tech to transmit sound via the screen. As there's no SIM card tray, you'll have to use an eSIM with the device. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68 dust and water resistance.