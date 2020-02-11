It's no secret that learning how to work with large data sets can help you get ahead in a variety of fields. Whether you work in tech, networking, finance, or even in a creative setting, knowing how to approach complex problems from an analytic and data-driven angle is always a plus.
With five courses and over 70 lessons, the Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle will teach you how to take advantage of go-to data-crunching methods and platforms such as Python, Tableau, Excel, and MongoDB—all for just $49.
If you're new to the world of data analytics, start with the introductory course that will outfit you with a basic understanding of how to work with different types of data, how to create powerful charts and graphs, and how to identify themes and trends in basic data sets.
From there, you'll be able to conquer more complex material—ranging from coding with Python and Tableau to working with the latest machine learning platforms and AI tools.
There's also a course that will teach you how to make the most of Excel's oftentimes underrated computing power.
Don't get left behind in an increasingly data-driven world. The Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle will get you up to speed for just $49—over 95% off its usual price.
Prices are subject to change.
GSMA may meet on Feb 14 to discuss canceling MWC 2020 over the coronavirus
February 14, 2020, is more than Valentine's day this year. It's also the day the GSMA could decide the fate of Mobile World Congress 2020. Due to all the cancelations and fears of spreading the coronavirus, it may decide to cancel the conference this year.
What's on your Pixel 5 wish list?
We're still quite a few months out from Google announcing the Pixel 5, but that hasn't stopped some AC forum members from thinking about what they want to see on the phone.
Huawei's Mate 30 Pro will finally go on sale in the UK next week
Huawei’s flagship Mate 30 Pro will finally go on sale in the UK from February 20, exclusively via Carphone Warehouse.
The new Skagen Falster 3 is bigger, better, and ready for new bands
If you got your hands on the all-new Skagen Falster 3, you probably noticed it's bigger than the predecessor. Therefore, it's time to invest in some new bands to go with it.