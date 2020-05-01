If you're like most, chances are you're stuck at home with more time on your hands than you're used to. Between socially distanced trips to the grocery store and wiping down all the furniture in your house again, hopefully you are making considerations for what you will do when the threat of COVID-19 passes. If you were laid off, will you be prepared to get back out into the working world? Will you be as hirable as possible? Why not take advantage of this time and bolster your resume with a fascinating new technical skill?
Amazon Web Services, or AWS, is Amazon's own cloud services platform, which provides everything from virtual servers to scalable storage to millions of customers around the world. With industry titans like Intuit and GE counting on AWS, it's safe to say knowing AWS can take you far professionally.
If you want to start working with AWS, consider the All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp. With 32 hours of in-depth instruction spread across 6 courses, this bootcamp will teach you everything you need to know to go from novice to in-demand AWS development guru.
You can start with the 2-in-1 AWS Cloud Essentials course which covers both AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials and AWS Technical Essentials. This 1-hour course includes the same content as Amazon's own $675 course, allowing you to learn faster at a much lower price point (less than $6 when purchased with this bootcamp).
Once you've covered the basics, you'll be ready to go behind the scenes and explore the purpose and application of advanced AWS concepts. You'll learn to reinforce your systems with AWS Security as well as framework-architecting fundamentals that ensure smooth operation at all times. And, you can also prep to ace the AWS Certified Solutions Architect-Associate exam with 136 engaging lessons dedicated specifically to nailing it on your first try.
There is no better time to boost your earning potential and get certified as an AWS Solutions Architect than right now. The best part is that the All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp is currently on sale for only $34.99, hundreds of dollars less than its original price tag.
Prices subject to change.
More from Android Central Digital Offers
- Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive
- DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors
- New skills you can learn without leaving home
Geoff Keighley announces Summer Game Fest, 4 months of news and more
Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards and Opening Night Live at Gamescom, has announced a new four month event called Summer Game Fest. This event will feature news, demos and more from multiple publishers across the gaming industry.
5 reasons Google Meet is better than Zoom for the average person
Google Meet has been a solid video service for a while, but it's been stuck behind the paywall of G Suite services. Now that Google is making it available to all, it's got some very important advantages over Zoom.
Wyze Band review: A worthy $25 fitness tracker with Alexa onboard
When I first heard that Wyze, the company that makes inexpensive smart home devices, was making a fitness tracker, I was a little skeptical. When I heard about the price, I was downright shocked. I thought, there's NO WAY that device will be any good. But you know what? I was wrong.
These Google Wifi wall mounts help hide the cables and keep things clean
Having cables running all over the place can be frustrating to see, especially if you have a few Google Wifi routers around the home. So why not clean things up and mount your WiFi to clean things up a bit? These are the best Google Wifi wall mounts you can get.