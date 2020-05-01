If you're like most, chances are you're stuck at home with more time on your hands than you're used to. Between socially distanced trips to the grocery store and wiping down all the furniture in your house again, hopefully you are making considerations for what you will do when the threat of COVID-19 passes. If you were laid off, will you be prepared to get back out into the working world? Will you be as hirable as possible? Why not take advantage of this time and bolster your resume with a fascinating new technical skill?

Amazon Web Services, or AWS, is Amazon's own cloud services platform, which provides everything from virtual servers to scalable storage to millions of customers around the world. With industry titans like Intuit and GE counting on AWS, it's safe to say knowing AWS can take you far professionally.

If you want to start working with AWS, consider the All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp. With 32 hours of in-depth instruction spread across 6 courses, this bootcamp will teach you everything you need to know to go from novice to in-demand AWS development guru.

You can start with the 2-in-1 AWS Cloud Essentials course which covers both AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials and AWS Technical Essentials. This 1-hour course includes the same content as Amazon's own $675 course, allowing you to learn faster at a much lower price point (less than $6 when purchased with this bootcamp).

Once you've covered the basics, you'll be ready to go behind the scenes and explore the purpose and application of advanced AWS concepts. You'll learn to reinforce your systems with AWS Security as well as framework-architecting fundamentals that ensure smooth operation at all times. And, you can also prep to ace the AWS Certified Solutions Architect-Associate exam with 136 engaging lessons dedicated specifically to nailing it on your first try.

There is no better time to boost your earning potential and get certified as an AWS Solutions Architect than right now. The best part is that the All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp is currently on sale for only $34.99, hundreds of dollars less than its original price tag.

