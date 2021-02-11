Massive Samsung Galaxy A52 leak just revealed full specs and price

What you need to know
- Complete specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52 have leaked.
- The phone is tipped to come with a 60Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor, and a 64MP main camera.
- It is expected to go on sale globally sometime next month for around $400.
The first press renders of Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G and A72 5G phones surfaced online last month, revealing a design inspired by the Galaxy S21 series. Complete specs of the Galaxy A52 have now leaked, along with pricing details.
As per the new leak, Samsung Galaxy A52 will sport a 6.5-inch display with the same 60Hz refresh rate as its predecessor. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will have a quad-lens camera system on the back with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two 5MP auxiliary sensors. Some of the other leaked specs of the upcoming mid-ranger include a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and a 32MP selfie camera. Even though the phone will look similar to Samsung's best phones, its specs don't seem to be all that impressive.
Samsung will also launch a 5G variant of the phone, which will be powered by the more powerful Snapdragon 750G chipset. Aside from the processor, however, the 5G variant will not offer any other upgrades. The 4G variant of the phone is tipped to be priced around $400 in Vietnam, while the 5G variant will apparently be priced around $475.
The leak also suggests the Galaxy A52 will go on sale in the last week of March, which means Samsung is likely to announce the phone sometime towards the end of this month or early next month. Samsung's Galaxy A72 is also expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy A52. Except for a larger 6.7-inch display, the Galaxy A71 successor will be similar to the Galaxy A52 in most other areas.
Does Michael B. Jordan make you wish Amazon gave Alexa a male voice option?
Amazon's Alexa is not just the only smart voice assistant that doesn't give you the option of changing its gender, but it's the only one whose parent company insists IS gendered. Why is that, and is it a problem?
Facebook wants to join the Clubhouse craze with its own version of the app
Facebook is said to be working on its own version of the popular invite-only app, Clubhouse, which is currently only available on iOS.
This Android 12 'theme system' is far from ready for your phone
I'm all for newer, better system themes that let my phone feel really unique and fun, but Google has too much work ahead of it for this to ship with Android 12. Here's why.
Expand the Note 10+ storage with one of these microSD cards
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ is almost two years old, but it's still a solid device. Along with the base internal storage of 256GB, it includes a microSD card slot for adding more. We've compiled a list of the best microSD cards for your new Galaxy Note 10+.