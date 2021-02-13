With some bookmakers already paying out on Man City winning this year's Premier League , can José Mourinho upset their title procession? Read on to find out how to get a Man City vs Spurs live stream from anywhere in the world.

With City hammering Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield and second place Man United dropping points with a draw at Everton this past weekend, there's now a clear five-point gap between Guardiola's side and the chasing pack, while also having the luxury of a game in hand.

Spurs meanwhile come into this clash off the back of an energy-sapping midweek FA Cup 5-4 defeat to Everton which went to extra-time.

The last time these two sides met was back in October in the reverse league fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a game which saw Spurs claim an impressive 2-0 win with goals from Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso.

That win saw Spurs go top of the league, but while City have since hit Championship winning form, Spurs have struggled to hit those heights and now find themselves in a real battle to secure a European qualification spot.

Amid reports of a rift between Mourinho and star signing Gareth Bale compounding their Cup exit, the omens aren't looking good for the remainder of Tottenham's season, and this match against a now rampant City could not have come at a worse time.

Nevertheless, Mourinho has won both matches against Guardiola's side since taking over in North London, and with captain Harry Kane fit and scoring once again, the Portuguese coach will be hoping to make it three wins in three against Pep.

It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch a Man City vs Spurs live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Man City vs Spurs: Where and when?

Saturday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium, with kick-off set for 5.30pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 12.30am ET/ 9.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 4.30am AEDT kick-off on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Man City vs Spurs online from outside your country

