The winners of this season's UEFA Champions League will be decided under the lights at Porto's Estádio do Dragão tonight as Man City take on Chelsea in an all-English affair. Don't miss a moment with our Man City vs Chelsea live stream guide.

After nabbing two away goals in their semi-final first leg clash at last year's beaten finalists PSG, all Man City needed to do on the return leg was hold onto the win. In the end, it was a convincing 4-1 aggregate scoreline for the Sky Blues with Riyad Mahrez having bagged three over the two games.

Fellow Premier League side Chelsea took a slight advantage into their second leg after a well-earned 1-1 draw away at the Champions League's most successful side Real Madrid. Back at Stamford Bridge, the Pensioners had the bulk of the chances with Timo Werner and Mason Mount finding the back of the net, earning their side a ticket to Porto, and setting up the second all-English Champions League final in just three years.

Man City have the opportunity to lift their third trophy of the season after winning the Premier League and adding yet another League Cup to their cabinet back in April. Chelsea will be hoping their second cup final of the season will bring them success after losing out to Leicester in the FA Cup final two weeks ago.

The last time these two sides met in the Premier League it was Chelsea who came away with the win after coming from behind. The Blues also knocked Man City out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage, a result that will give them confidence in a cup context.

Which shade of blue will the Champions League trophy be draped in at the end of the night? Find out with our Man City vs Chelsea live stream with our guide below.

Man City vs Chelsea: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League final game is being played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Kick-off is set for 8pm local time on Saturday, May 29. That makes it an 8pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Sunday morning.

How to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this Man City vs Chelsea final game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, use FuboTV to watch live with access to CBS's coverage, or TUDN's Spanish-language coverage of the game.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV Since the Europa League final is being shown on CBS, you can use FuboTV to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. In addition, if you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option with TUDN's coverage. From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

The Man City vs Chelsea match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate channels as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to much more sporting content.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. £25 per month at BT Sport

How to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Europa League in Canada and will be showing this cup final game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Europa League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

If you're planning on watching a Man City vs Chelsea live stream in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Sunday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Champions League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League final in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Man City vs Chelsea but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Man City vs Chelsea. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN