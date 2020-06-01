In order to ensure that you enjoy a bright financial future, you need to have more than just a few scattered stocks and a low-interest savings account.
In fact, it's never been more important to have a detailed understanding of the more advanced and nuanced financial options that will help your money work for you, and the Complete Finance Training & Investing Bundle is your one-stop resource for making that happen.
Usually priced at over $1,500, this comprehensive $34.99 training package comes loaded with eight courses and over 400 lessons on everything from financial literacy and accounting to long-term investments and beyond.
Your instructor, Chris Haroun, has years of experience with multiple types of investing strategies and platforms, and all of his expert knowledge is available in this best-selling bundle that features over 30 hours of content.
You'll learn how to make detailed predictions in any financial market, diversify your portfolio, work with the financial industry's most powerful and in-demand charting and analytical platforms, and streamline your accounting methods using both equations and spreadsheets.
This bundle is also a perfect primer for anyone who's interested in becoming a professional financial analyst in either a corporate or freelance environment.
Get the skills and tools you need to make your money work for you with the Complete Finance Training & Investing Bundle for just $34.99—over 95% off its usual price for a limited time.
Prices are subject to change.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
The newest OnePlus phones are here. Whether you want to read our full review, get familiar with all the specs, or anything else in between, here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro!
Daily COVID-19 updates: Global phone sales fall by 20% in Q1 2020
COVID-19 has caused untold devastation around the globe, with entire industries shutting down in the wake of the virus. Here's how coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series starts getting the June 2020 security update
Samsung has started rolling out the latest June 2020 Android security patch to its Galaxy S20, S10, and Note 10 series smartphones. Currently, however, the update is only available for the U.S. unlocked versions.
Take your PS4 gaming to new heights with these awesome arcade pads
Looking to step your game up in the world of fighting games? An arcade pad is one of the best ways you can slay the competition.