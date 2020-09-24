What you need to know Amazon has officially unveiled its cloud-based game streaming service — Luna.

Luna will be available for Android, iOS, PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

The service costs $5.99/month and supports two streams at 4K/60 FPS.

It's long been rumored that Amazon has been working on a game streaming service, and at the company's Fall event on September 24, we finally got to see what it looks like. The service is called "Luna," and it looks a lot like what we were all hoping Google Stadia would be. Luna is entirely cloud-based, meaning all you need is a controller and a screen — with supported platforms including Android, iOS (though a web app), Mac, PC, and Fire TV. It's powered by Amazon Web Services and is able to kick out game streaming in 4K at 60 FPS, and with your Luna subscription, you'll be able to have two simultaneous streams so more than once person can play at once.

Luna will come with access to over 100 titles to play, including the likes of Resident Evil 7, Control, GRID, Metro Exodus, and tons more. Unlike Google Stadia where you need to buy individual titles in addition to your monthly membership, all of these games are included with your Luna membership. In other words, it's a lot more like the "Netflix for games" that we've been waiting for. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Rounding out the Luna experience, Amazon's deeply integrating Twitch into the service. Per Amazon: Inside the Luna experience, players will see Twitch streams for games in the service, and from Twitch, they'll be able to instantly start playing Luna games. In other words, it's basically how Stadia and YouTube go hand-in-hand.