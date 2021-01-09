The Los Angeles Rams have had a respectable season, most of the time the team to be feared, but going into this wildcard weekend, they are on the other end of the stick. The Rams will have to battle back Russell Wilson and the Seahawks to advance to the next stage.

Making things tougher for the Rams is the fact that QB Jared Goff has a thumb injury that might keep him from performing at 100%. It's unclear whether backup quarterback John Wolford will make an appearance in the game or possibly even start for Goff. While Wolford played well during his single start this season, it is just a single instance and the experience is not there.

While past performance is no guarantee for future games, it is at least an indicator. So the stat that Seattle has never lost a home playoff game under head coach Pete Carroll does not mean they won't lose here, but it's a solid track record to build on moving forward. Seattle should have all its starters ready to go.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Where and when?

The Rams and Seahawks go head-to-head on Saturday, January 9, starting at 4:40 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

