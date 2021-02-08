The original Wonderboom was great for its time, and the Wonderboom 2 has been a favorite since it came out as well. Get the powerful portable Bluetooth speaker in its Deep Space color on sale for just $66.99 at Amazon. The Bermuda Blue version is down to $69.99, which is a decent sale price as well. The speaker can sell as high as $100, but it has been selling for around $80 since Black Friday. Today's drop is the second lowest price we have ever seen.

Jam anywhere UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker Deep Space Bermuda Blue is also on sale for $70. Get 360-degree sound in an IP67-rated enclosure designed for portability and withstanding the elements. Has a 13-hour battery life and can pair with another speaker for stereo sound. $66.99 $80.00 $13 off See at Amazon

We haven't seen a lot of sales on the Wonderboom 2 since it released around 2019's holiday shopping season and stayed at full price. It did drop as low as $50 during 2020's Black Friday, but it hasn't even come close to dropping that low since. Our review from Alex Smith gave it 4 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. He said the speaker "is not just a durable travel speaker but also a superb option for listening at home" and added "if you're looking for a booming Bluetooth speaker that takes up minimal space, can last all day long, and is even usable in your shower, look no further."

Obviously Wonderboom 2 insinuates there was a Wonderboom 1, so you can also check out this comparison page to see how the two generations stack up and how the Wonderboom 2 has improved on what was already a pretty successful formula.

The Wonderboom 2 includes 13 hours of play time on its rechargeable battery. It also has enough power to blast music wherever you are, whether you're at a party or going for a hike. It's definitely designed with the outdoors in mind, too, and the Outdoor Boost feature helps keep you rocking even while you're moving.

The IP67 rating is a really strong rating that shows it's heavily protected from dust and water, which means you don't have to worry about getting it wet or dirty. Take it in the shower with you or go mountain climbing.