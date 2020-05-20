Amazon's Fire tablets are already super-affordable, but right now at QVC you can snag the top-of-the-line Amazon Fire HD 10 at a $40 discount. At $109.96, it's steeply discounted at one of its best prices ever and, to sweeten the deal, QVC is even throwing in a free 32GB microSD card with your purchase while supplies last.

Freebie Amazon Fire HD 10 + 32GB microSD card Normally $150, this is one of the best prices we've seen yet on the 10-inch Amazon tablet and QVC is even bundling a microSD card to double the storage. Take your pick of color while supplies last. $109.96 $149.99 $40 off See at QVC

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is the best Amazon Fire tablet in 2020. It features a 10.1-inch full HD screen with 1080p resolution, stereo speakers, front and rear-facing cameras, and 32GB internal storage. That included microSD card can be used to instantly double the capacity, too.

It's powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and 2GB RAM and runs Amazon's Fire OS for features like hands-free Alexa utility and the ability to double as a convenient smart home portal to control your Ring and Blink devices. Its battery is no slouch either with up to 12 hours of usage per charge. When it comes to powering back up, you can fast-charge using USB-C.

The deal at QVC is slated to end in just a few days, though it's highly likely that it will sell out well before then. Right now, you can take your pick of colors so be sure to get in on the deal while you still can. Since you're saving on the tablet and additional storage, why not check out our list of the best Amazon Fire HD 10 cases and grab some extra protection?