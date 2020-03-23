What you need to know
- LG is rumored to be launching its flagship G9 with the Snapdragon 765
- The 765G is a lower-tier processor than the 865, albeit one with decent performance regardless.
- This is an opportunity for a competitively priced flagship with potentially a lower price in a time where other OEMs are shooting past $1,000.
LG's G9 is coming soon, and we may already know a little about what's inside. Unfortunately, if you were looking for a spec monster to match the Galaxy S20, you may be a little disappointed. As reported on the Korean blog Naver via Notebook Check, the company is reportedly outfitting the G9 with a Snapdragon 765 processor unlike the more powerful 865 that features in LG's other flagship, the V60.
The Snapdragon 765 isn't a bad chip by any means. It will still perform well enough for the average consumer and will also result in a lower price than the afore-mentioned Galaxy S20 due to costing less for OEMs to purchase and outfit their phones with. The Google Pixel 5 is rumored to be shipping with it and HMD Global has already stuck it in its brand new Nokia 8.3. if James Bond can use it, it's probably good enough for you.
LG's G9 will launch sometime in the latter half this year, we're not exactly sure when. Given the spec changes, it's likely to be billed as a value alternative to the more powerful V60. As for pricing, it's probably going to hit the same $600ish price point as HMD Global's own Snapdragon 765 equipped handset.
