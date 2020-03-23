The Snapdragon 765 isn't a bad chip by any means. It will still perform well enough for the average consumer and will also result in a lower price than the afore-mentioned Galaxy S20 due to costing less for OEMs to purchase and outfit their phones with. The Google Pixel 5 is rumored to be shipping with it and HMD Global has already stuck it in its brand new Nokia 8.3. if James Bond can use it, it's probably good enough for you.

LG's G9 will launch sometime in the latter half this year, we're not exactly sure when. Given the spec changes, it's likely to be billed as a value alternative to the more powerful V60. As for pricing, it's probably going to hit the same $600ish price point as HMD Global's own Snapdragon 765 equipped handset.