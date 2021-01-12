A day after teasing its first rollable phone at CES, LG has confirmed that the phone isn't just a concept and will be launched later this year.

In a statement sent to Nikkei, LG spokesman Ken Hong said:

Our management wanted to show that it is a real product, as there were many rumors around the rollable phone As it is released at CES 2021, I can tell that it will be launched this year.

The Nikkei report claims LG is working with China's BOE Technology Group to produce rollable screens for the upcoming phone. Unfortunately, however, there is still no word on the key tech specs of the phone.

As confirmed by LG at its CES 2021 press conference yesterday, the phone will be called the "LG Rollable." Just like the LG Wing, which was launched last year, the LG Rollable will be part of the company's "Explorer Project."

While LG is the only company that has confirmed plans of launching a rollable phone this year, OPPO and TCL could also launch their first phones with rollable screens later this year. TCL demonstrated its rollable phone concepts in March last year, while OPPO showcased its X 2021 rollable concept in November.