LG is known for launching derivatives of its flagships with more modest hardware, and it's no different this time around. The G8S ThinQ was announced alongside the LG G8 back at Mobile World Congress, and the phone is now going on sale. Availability kicked off in Taiwan last week, and LG is bringing the phone to other regions later this month.

The LG G8S ThinQ is powered by the same Snapdragon 855 chipset as the G8, and it also has Z Camera — a time-of-flight camera at the front — which enables biometric authentication in the form of Hand ID and Face Unlock. The ToF module is also used for Air Motion gestures, which let you perform various actions without touching the screen.

The key difference is the 6.2-inch OLED display, with LG opting to go with a FHD+ panel instead of QHD+. You get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, and the phone has stereo speakers. There's also a 3.5mm jack with a DAC, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C 3.1, and a 3550mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

There are three cameras at the back, with a 12MP f/1.8 module joined by a 13MP wide-angle lens with a 137-degree field-of-view and a 12MP telephoto lens. Up front you get an 8MP f/1.9 sensor alongside the ToF sensor. Like the G8, the G8S is MIL-STD 810G compliant — allowing it to be resistant to the elements — and you also get IP68 dust and water resistance.

The G8S ThinQ will go on sale in select markets in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East from later this month, and we'll know more about pricing and availability in the coming weeks.