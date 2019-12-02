What you need to know
- The stable Android 10 build for the LG G8 ThinQ has started rolling out.
- Currently, the update is only available in LG's home country of South Korea.
- We expect the update to expand to other regions within the next few weeks.
In October, LG announced the Android 10 'preview program' for G8 ThinQ owners in South Korea. Nearly two months after announcing the beta program, the company has now reportedly begun pushing (via GSMArena) the stable Android 10 update for the smartphone. The stable build arrives as software version G820N20c.
A detailed changelog isn't available yet, but it is likely that the update includes all the new UX 9.0 features that LG had shown off in a video on YouTube last week. The stable update also brings the November 2019 security patch, along with all the features that Android 10 offers. For now, however, the rollout is limited to South Korea.
Since the company hasn't released any statement regarding its Android 10 update rollout plans yet, we still don't know how long it would take for the stable update to begin rolling out in other markets. However, it is likely that LG will begin pushing the update for G8 ThinQ users in most markets by early next year.
Apart from the G8 ThinQ, LG may also begin seeding the stable Android 10 update for the V50 ThinQ in South Korea very soon. The Android 10 preview program for the V50 ThinQ was released in South Korea last month. LG G8x ThinQ, which was the first phone to ship with Android 9 Pie-based UX 9.0 out of the box, is another flagship phone from the South Korean manufacturer that is expected to get the stable update soon.
LG G8
LG's flagship G8 ThinQ is currently on sale for just $399 until Cyber Monday, making it the most affordable Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone. The G8 ThinQ comes with a 6.1-inch FullVision OLED display, dual rear cameras, and a 3,500mAh battery with fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support. You also get 3D face unlock and Amazon Alexa built-in.
