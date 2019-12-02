In October, LG announced the Android 10 'preview program' for G8 ThinQ owners in South Korea. Nearly two months after announcing the beta program, the company has now reportedly begun pushing (via GSMArena ) the stable Android 10 update for the smartphone. The stable build arrives as software version G820N20c.

A detailed changelog isn't available yet, but it is likely that the update includes all the new UX 9.0 features that LG had shown off in a video on YouTube last week. The stable update also brings the November 2019 security patch, along with all the features that Android 10 offers. For now, however, the rollout is limited to South Korea.

Since the company hasn't released any statement regarding its Android 10 update rollout plans yet, we still don't know how long it would take for the stable update to begin rolling out in other markets. However, it is likely that LG will begin pushing the update for G8 ThinQ users in most markets by early next year.