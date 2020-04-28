LG had announced last week that it will be taking the wraps off its new Velvet smartphone at an online event on May 7 . Surprisingly, however, the company today officially revealed the mid-range smartphone and confirmed that it will go on sale in South Korea from May 15.

The LG Velvet comes with a large 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display with a tall 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm's 7nm Snapdragon 765 processor and offers 5G support as well. At the back of the phone is a triple-lens camera system with a "Raindrop" design. You get a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. LG Velvet also comes with an impressive "Voice Out Focus" feature, which lets you get rid of background noise when shooting videos. It offers an ASMR recording mode too.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,300mAh battery, with a "low-power software algorithm" to help extend battery life. The mid-range phone also comes with stereo speakers and supports LG's Dual Screen and Stylus pen accessories. As confirmed by the company earlier this month, the Velvet will be available four colors: Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset.

While the phone will be available through all three major carriers in South Korea from May 15, LG hasn't revealed the phone's price yet. LG will probably shed more light on the phone's pricing and global availability on May 7.

LG V60 review: Most of a Galaxy S20+, for hundreds less