The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro was spotted in a listing on the Google Play Console, showing that this could be the first Android tablet to use a Snapdragon 888. This listing, as spotted by MySmartPrice, also provided a basic render of the front of the tablet, along with a few other key specifications.

According to the Play Console listing, the unannounced Tab P12 Pro will include 8GB of RAM to go along with a display resolution of 2560 x 1600. Unfortunately, the listing doesn't indicate the screen size or whether it will offer a refresh rate higher than 60Hz. Considering this appears to be a direct successor to the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, one could assume a display size between 11 and 12-inches.

If the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro arrives soon, it could be the first Android tablet released with the same processor powering some of the best Android phones. What makes this interesting is that earlier in the year, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 was rumored to make use of the same SD888 chipset. However, the Tab S8 lineup of tablets has not yet been announced or released.

By making use of the Snapdragon 888, Lenovo is opting to battle with Samsung for the title of best Android tablet, a spot currently held by the Galaxy Tab S7. And compared to the Tab P11 Pro, this new version seems to offer quite an upgrade with a better processor (SD730G) and more RAM (4GB/6GB vs. 8GB).

It hasn't been a great week for Samsung, as the company is reported to have lost its top spot in terms of global market share to the likes of Xiaomi. Additionally, Samsung is rumored to be struggling in terms of sales for the Galaxy S21 as reports claim the 2021 flagship is selling close to 50% less compared to the Galaxy S10 from two years ago.

This supposed Lenovo tablet is rather exciting to see, as the Android tablet market is really nothing to write home about. But another true tablet competitor in the flagship space might force Samsung to push the envelope and begin innovating in a space that's been pretty stagnant.

Just because the Tab P12 Pro appeared in the Google Play Console does not necessarily mean that a launch is imminent. We could still be weeks or months away from any official announcement and could have to wait even longer before getting it in our hands.