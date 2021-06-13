The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is down to $29.99 through Lowe's today. This is unusual because Lowe's isn't exactly the place to go for electronics deals. Still, it's a great price and saves you at least $20 off what it's going for at other retailers. The clock is still $50 at Best Buy, Walmart and others. And it can sell as high as $80 on a bad day. The drop to $30 is one of the best we've ever seen.

We reviewed the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. Ara Wagoner said, "This little clock may not be mighty of sound, but the functionality of the dedicated alarm menu and the voice-controlled nightlight help it earn that coveted spot on your nightstand."

The Smart Clock is not going to revolutionize your life, but it might make waking up a lot more convenient. It has a 4-inch display with large, easy-to-read LED lights that tell you the time. The lights are dimmable, and there's a built-in night light that has three brightness levels as well. The night light shines from a ring of LED on the back of the clock. That's smart because it won't interfere with your ability to read the clock face itself. Plus, you can use it just to light your personal path without interupting anyone else's sleep.

With Google Assistant built in, the clock becomes so much more. Use it to play music or listen to audiobooks or tune into your favorite radio station. Of course, with a voice assistant you can do so much more. Control your entire smart home, wake up to the news or the weather, make this clock work with over 40,000 compatible devices.

The clock even has a USB port built in so you can charge your favorite mobile device, making it a key accessory to have on your night stand.