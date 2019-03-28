Lenovo shared details of a 5G-enabled phone with a HyperVision camera back at Mobile World Congress, and we now have more information on that particular device. It looks like the phone will be the Z6 Pro, and a recent post by Lenovo VP Chang Cheng on Weibo suggests that the phone will sport a 100MP camera.

As spotted by GizChina, Cheng's post on the platform references a hashtag that translates to one billion pixels, or 100MP. Lenovo has shared in its MWC presentation that the upcoming phone will feature Hyper Video and Super Macro camera modes, and it's likely Lenovo will turn to pixel binning to take full advantage of the sensor.

Qualcomm stated earlier this month that 100MP cameras will be a reality, and it looks like we don't have to wait long to see these devices in the market. That said, Lenovo has been known for making exaggerated claims in the past and failing to follow up on them, so I'll wait until the Z6 Pro goes official before getting too excited. Last year's Z5 was claimed to be an "all-screen" device with barely any bezels, but the final product turned out to have a noticeable chin and wide cutout at the top.

As for the Z6 Pro, the phone is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 and feature 12GB of RAM, with an official unveil sometime at the end of Q2.